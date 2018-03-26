Quantcast
Father, son die after getting trapped in silo

By: Associated Press March 26, 2018 7:58 am

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s department says a father and son have died after getting trapped in a silo near Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a Sunday statement that 51-year-old Daniel Briel and 14-year-old David Briel were working inside the silo when an “internal collapse of silage” occurred.

Officials say a third man working in the silo during the Saturday incident escaped and called for emergency help. Fire officials used thermal imaging and extrication equipment to free the victims, but they died at the scene.

