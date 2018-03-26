Quantcast
Findorff named Couture GC

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 26, 2018 4:02 pm

Couture_klh A J.H. Findorff & Son sign hangs at The Couture project site Monday, March 26 in Milwaukee. Barrett Lo Visionary Development announced Monday that Findorff will be the general contractor on the project. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

Barrett Lo Visionary Development announced Monday that it has selected J.H. Findorff & Son as the general contractor for the vertical construction of The Couture project on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Barrett Lo and Findorff  have previously partnered on The Moderne in downtown Milwaukee. Findorff was also the general contractor for demolition and site prep at the Couture.

“We’re excited to have completed site prep and be nearing the start of construction,” said Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “Findorff has been a great partner for us and we look forward to working with them on the start of construction later this summer.”

Previously, Barrett Lo and Findorff had completed initial site preparations, including the demolition of the bus barn transit facility, the reconstruction of the US Bank wall between the Couture site and 833 East, sewer design and engineering, as well as soils evaluation preparation for construction.

The Couture will provide about 4,400 construction jobs.

