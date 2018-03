A crowd gathers to watch as The Hop arrives in Milwaukee on a flatbed truck on Monday. The 67-foot, 83,000-pound streetcar was built by Pennsylvania-based Brookville Equipment Corp. and is the first of five to arrive. The streetcar was unloaded on St. Paul Avenue before it was moved to its operations and maintenance facility. Months of on-track testing will lead to the first riders later this year. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

