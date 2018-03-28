State releases details of further Foxconn construction meetings

State officials on Wednesday announced additional dates for a series of meetings on bidding opportunities related to the $10 billion plant Foxconn Technology Group is building in southeast Wisconsin.

The state had already announced it would hold a general information session on the project from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 3 at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant.

On Wednesday, the state announced details for additional meetings, to be held in these places:

Eau Claire – from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 16 at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Energy Center, 4000 Campus Road

Kimberly – from 8 a.m. to noon at the Liberty Hall Banquet & Conference Center, 800 Eisenhower Drive

La Crosse – from 2 to 5 p.m. at the La Crosse Area Chamber Foundation, 601 7th St. North

Platteville – from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the UW-Platteville Harry & Laura Nohr Gallery, 1 University Plaza

Other informational sessions will take place in April in Eagle River, Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau and Wisconsin Tribal Nations. Details related to those meetings will be released soon.

Construction on the Foxconn project is expected to start this spring.

Besides contractors, the state is also helping to recruit construction workers for the Foxconn project. The Wisconn Valley Construction Resource Fair is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Racine Civic Centre’s Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine.