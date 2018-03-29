Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / With Foxconn needing 10,000 workers, resource fair drums up interest in trades

With Foxconn needing 10,000 workers, resource fair drums up interest in trades

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 29, 2018 3:04 pm

A resource fair in Racine on Thursday marked the beginning of a hiring blitz to enlist construction workers for the $10 billion plant Foxconn Technology Group plans to build in southeast Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo