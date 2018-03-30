State schedules more meetings for contractors interested in Foxconn project

State officials have announced additional dates for a series of meetings on bidding opportunities related to the $10 billion plant Foxconn Technology Group is building in southeast Wisconsin.
The first of these meetings will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant.
Late this week, the state also announced details for meetings to be held in these places:
- Madison – from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 9 at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St., Madison
- Rhinelander – from 1 to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Nicolet College Lakeside Center Theater, 5364 College Drive, Rhinelander
- Superior – from 1 to 4 p.m. April 12 at the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior
- Wausau – from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at the Entrepreneurial Enterprise Center, 100 N. 72nd Ave., Wausau
- Black River Falls-Tribal Nations – from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the District Community Center, N7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls
- Pewaukee – from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 at Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main St., Pewaukee
Earlier in the week, officials had announced details for meetings to be held in these places:
- Platteville – from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at the UW-Platteville Harry & Laura Nohr Gallery, 1 University Plaza
- Kimberly – from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 6 at the Liberty Hall Banquet & Conference Center, 800 Eisenhower Drive
- Eau Claire – from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 16 at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Energy Center, 4000 Campus Road
- La Crosse – from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 17 at the La Crosse Area Chamber Foundation, 601 7th St. North, La Crosse
Construction on the Foxconn project is expected to start this spring.Follow @TDR_WLJDan