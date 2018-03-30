State schedules more meetings for contractors interested in Foxconn project

State officials have announced additional dates for a series of meetings on bidding opportunities related to the $10 billion plant Foxconn Technology Group is building in southeast Wisconsin.

The first of these meetings will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant.

Late this week, the state also announced details for meetings to be held in these places:

Madison – from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 9 at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St., Madison

Rhinelander – from 1 to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Nicolet College Lakeside Center Theater, 5364 College Drive, Rhinelander

Superior – from 1 to 4 p.m. April 12 at the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior

Wausau – from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at the Entrepreneurial Enterprise Center, 100 N. 72nd Ave., Wausau

Black River Falls-Tribal Nations – from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the District Community Center, N7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls

Pewaukee – from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 at Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main St., Pewaukee

Earlier in the week, officials had announced details for meetings to be held in these places:

Platteville – from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at the UW-Platteville Harry & Laura Nohr Gallery, 1 University Plaza

Kimberly – from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 6 at the Liberty Hall Banquet & Conference Center, 800 Eisenhower Drive

Eau Claire – from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 16 at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Energy Center, 4000 Campus Road

La Crosse – from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 17 at the La Crosse Area Chamber Foundation, 601 7th St. North, La Crosse

Construction on the Foxconn project is expected to start this spring.