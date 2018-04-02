US construction spending grew just 0.1 percent in February

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects ticked up a mere 0.1 percent in February from the previous month, a sign that the country’s growing economy is doing little to spur a more rapid pace for building homes, hospitals and highways.

The Commerce Department said Monday that construction spending came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.27 trillion. The country’s low unemployment rate and solid business and consumer-confidence measures have come amid an increase in hotel and office construction, but spending on roadways has slipped.

Construction spending over the past 12 months is up by just 3 percent, if the numbers are considered before adjusting them for inflation. Some of the sluggishness in February resulted from a 2.1 percent drop in government-funded construction.

But even the private sector has yet to fully perk up despite the country’s 4.1 percent unemployment rate. Residential construction, the largest single spending category, rose just 0.1 percent in February. Homebuilders face strong demand from would-be buyers, yet there is a shortage of attractive land to develop and a shortage of construction workers.

Private spending on health-care projects fell by 2.2 percent in February. Spending on the power grid improved 0.9 percent on a from January to February but dropped 8.5 percent in the year leading up to February.

Spending on factory construction did jump 1.2 percent from January to February. But the gains came after months of steady annual declines. Over the past 12 months, spending on manufacturing plants has dropped 5.6 percent.