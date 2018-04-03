Indictment: Milwaukee’s Sonag bilked $200M from federal contracts

A Milwaukee-area construction firm and its officials are accused of cheating the federal government out of more than $200 million by exploiting a program set up to help minority- and disabled-veteran-owned contractors.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Brain L. Ganos, 57, of Muskego; the construction company he oversaw, Sonag Co. Inc.; and Mark F. Spindler, 57, a Menominee Falls-based accountant. Both face decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Nicholas Rivecca Sr., 68, of Hartland, also pleaded guilty in a related case to charges of conspiring to defraud the US government. His LinkedIn profile identifies him as president of Sonag Ready Mix.

“These charges send a clear message to firms that seek public funds,” Krueger said in a release. “Cheating will not be tolerated. Lying to regulators is a serious crime. And attempts to obstruct investigations will be prosecuted vigorously.”

Ganos, Spindler and Sonag are accused in a money laundering and fraud scheme alleged to have bilked the federal government of more than $200 million in contracts over 12 years. The indictment accuses them of founding companies and appointing minorities or veterans as owners to qualify for set-asides from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies.

In fact, these companies were actually controlled by Sonag, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Ganos set up three companies with three fraudulent owners to win local and federal contracts.

Nuvo Construction Co. Inc. was misrepresented to be majority-owned and controlled by an owner identified only by initials in the indictment. This was done to qualify as a Small Disadvantaged Business for the U.S. Small Business Administration and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise for Milwaukee County. The owner, however, worked full time for a different company in Minnesota and did not control Nuvo.

C3T Inc. was set up to be verified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. The listed owner had no involvement in the company for “long stretches of time,” according to the indictment.

Pagasa Construction Co. Inc. was set up to obtain a Small Disadvantaged Business certification from the SBA. Its listed owner relied on Sonag officials to organize Pagasa.

Through his company, Ganos is also alleged to have laundered money from federal contracts received by Nuvo and C3T, placing the money into accounts he controlled. The indictment charges him with three counts of money laundering and seven counts of spending money from those transactions, including one related to his purchase of a 2014 Chevy Corvette Stingray convertible.

In August 2016, federal agents raided the Milwaukee offices of the companies and the home office of Lori J. Michaud, owner of LJM Accounting Services, who worked with the companies involved in the probe.

Additionally, the indictment accuses Ganos and Spindler of intentionally concealing the scheme and lying to investigators.

A forfeiture notice in the indictment indicates that the government seeks to seize two properties: a condo in Winter Park, Colo., and a property at 5500-5510 W. Florist Ave. in Milwaukee, which houses offices and warehouses used by Sonag, Nuvo, C3T and Pagasa. The government is also seeking to recover more than $2.2 million in cash seized from two bank accounts and the Corvette.

“The egregious fraud scheme … denied eligible service-disabled, veteran-owned small business and other disadvantaged small businesses opportunities to prosper and grow their businesses,” said SBA OIG Central Region Special Agent-in-Charge Talmadge J. Gaylor, in a release. “Federal contracts set aside for eligible service-disabled, veteran-owned and other disadvantaged small businesses are intended to grow these businesses and expand the nation’s economic base.”