Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / High court sides with property owner in dispute over assessment from roundabout

High court sides with property owner in dispute over assessment from roundabout

By: Erika Strebel April 4, 2018 12:08 pm

How much litigation can come from the construction of a single roundabout? Enough to result in two separate cases going before the state Supreme Court, apparently.

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo