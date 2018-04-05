Family-owned Door County resort for sale

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (AP) — A Door County resort that’s been in one family for 95 years is for sale.

The Alpine Resort and Golf Course in Egg Harbor is on the market for $15 million.

WLUK-TV says the brothers Paul and John Bertschinger built the resort in the 1920s. Over the years the resort expanded and the family grew. Emily Pitchford says the owners are now fourth-generation family members. Pitchford says because of the complexity of the family structure, they decided to sell. There are 20 relatives that own the property.

The resort includes about 250 acres of land, including a-half mile of bay shore frontage. Besides the main lodge, the property has about 30 cottages and a 36-hole golf course.