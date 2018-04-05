Quantcast
Heaving-ice phenomenon damages house in Door County

By: Associated Press April 5, 2018 2:16 pm

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (AP) — Ice shoves along the bay of Green Bay are quite a spectacle. But, for one property owner, they led to a lot of damage.

When they’re happening, the phenomena known as ice shoves look a bit like big icebergs creeping up on the shore. One of these happened this weekend in Door County, surging ice broke through the wall of a cottage in the Town of Union and penetrated into a bedroom.

The caretaker, Greg Ludwig, says the ice pushed against and into the house over the course of a few hours. Ludwig says the sheriff’s department called him because authorities were concerned about possible damage to a nearby gas line.

Ludwig says the cottage was the only property with damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

