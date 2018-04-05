Heaving-ice phenomenon damages house in Door County

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (AP) — Ice shoves along the bay of Green Bay are quite a spectacle. But, for one property owner, they led to a lot of damage.

When they’re happening, the phenomena known as ice shoves look a bit like big icebergs creeping up on the shore. One of these happened this weekend in Door County, surging ice broke through the wall of a cottage in the Town of Union and penetrated into a bedroom.

The caretaker, Greg Ludwig, says the ice pushed against and into the house over the course of a few hours. Ludwig says the sheriff’s department called him because authorities were concerned about possible damage to a nearby gas line.

Ludwig says the cottage was the only property with damage.