Latino job fair Tuesday seeks workers in Madison

A Latino construction fair next week in Madison will bring together more than a dozen contractors who are looking to recruit employees.

Project Big Step’s event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday at Centrol Hispano, 810 West Badger Road in Madison, and aims to connect skilled workers with employers.

Project Big Step in Dane County was started by County Executive Joe Parisi in 2014. It receives support from a partnership with the Building Trades of South Central Wisconsin, according to a news release. Modeled after the Project Big Step program in Milwaukee, it receives $30,000 a year from Dane County.

“I am proud to have brought Project BIG STEP to Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “There is a large need for construction workers in Dane county and construction jobs are family supporting jobs.”