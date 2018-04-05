Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Mercury Marine breaks ground on $10M expansion

Mercury Marine breaks ground on $10M expansion

By: Nate Beck April 5, 2018 3:53 pm

Mercury Marine broke ground on Thursday on a $10 million expansion of its Fond du Lac headquarters — its third expansion in just 18 months.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo