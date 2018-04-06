C.D. Smith builds new HQ in Fond du Lac

C.D. Smith Construction Co. is building a new headquarters in its native Fond du Lac.

After 80 years on the east end of Fond du Lac, C.D. Smith is building its new headquarters in the Ledgeview Business Park, near the intersection of Interstate 41 and Wisconsin Highway 151, according to a news release.

The contractor and construction-management company has been involved in a number of high-profile projects lately, including serving as the general contractor for a 34-story mixed-use development near Northwestern Mutual’s campus in Milwaukee. The firm is also part of development group charged with replacing the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Madison.

Construction is underway on the new 50,000-square-foot headquarters. Foundation work is scheduled to begin this week. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater Architects is designing the project, which will have various “green” features, more amenities for employees and collaborative work spaces.

The cost of the project was not disclosed; company officials did not respond to messages seeking comment.

“We have outgrown our current space and the time has come to build an office that is representative of the quality and craftmanship that C.D. Smith stands for,” President and CEO Justin Smith said in a release. “We are committed to providing the best service to our clients and our employees. A new headquarters is critical to support our growth.”