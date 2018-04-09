Nate Beck joins The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter recently welcomed a new staff writer to its reporting ranks.

Nate Beck came on in late March as the Daily Reporter’s state construction reporter.

Beck previously covered development, manufacturing, local government and other topics as a business reporter for the Oshkosh Northwestern and the Fond du Lac Reporter, two daily newspapers in northeast Wisconsin.

In his two-and-a-half years there, Beck covered Oshkosh Corp.’s successful pursuit of a $6.7 billion military contract and the company’s plan to build a new headquarters on public land in Oshkosh. He was also part of a team that uncovered an ongoing scandal tied to a series of building projects spearheaded by the now-bankrupt University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Foundation.

Before joining the Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter, Beck majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He interned for five months in Washington D.C. at the National Law Journal and Legal Times, where he covered federal courts; at the Fond du Lac Reporter; and at two small-town weekly newspapers as part of a Wisconsin Newspaper Association-supported fellowship program.

In his new role, Beck will cover large developments like Foxconn Technology Group’s Racine County headquarters, building projects throughout the state and other topics of interest to the construction industry. The Daily Reporter has covered construction in Wisconsin since 1897.