Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Customer groups want utility to set aside savings

Customer groups want utility to set aside savings

By: Associated Press April 10, 2018 12:25 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Customer groups are asking state regulators to force We Energies to set aside tens of millions of dollars in savings from closing a Pleasant Prairie power plant to help defray customers’ bills.

The utility closed the plant on April 3. The Citizens Utility Board, the Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group and the Wisconsin Paper Council filed a joint petition with the state Public Service Commission late Monday asking the panel to order the utility to set aside savings from closing the plant.

The groups want We Energies to use that money to defray rates when the utility resets them next year. The groups estimate We Energies will save up to $217.5 million before the reset.

Amy Jahns, a We Energies spokeswoman, says company officials are reviewing the petition and had no further comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo