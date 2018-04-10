Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Feds approve Walker economic opportunity zones

Feds approve Walker economic opportunity zones

By: Associated Press April 10, 2018 8:27 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials have approved Gov. Scott Walker’s request to establish new economic opportunity zones in 44 Wisconsin counties.

Walker’s office announced Monday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has signed off on the request.

The governor asked to created 120 economic opportunity zones, a designation under the new federal tax law designed to spur development. The program creates a tax incentive for businesses and individuals that invest in the zones.

The city of Milwaukee will have the most zones at 34. The Madison area will be second with 10.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo