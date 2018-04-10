Poblocki’s Rogahn dies at age 64

Longtime Poblocki Sign Co. employee Ron Rogahn died Saturday. He was 64.

Rogahn battled leukemia before his death. He is survived by his wife Debbie; his children Adam (Crystal), Brooke (Kurt) Spitzner, and Jamie (Alex) Koldeway; his grandchildren Bellamy and Drew Rogahn, Kendall, Aubree and Luke Spitzner and Claire Koldeway; his brother Gerald (Diane) and the late James (Paula); his brother in law Jeff (Judi), Steve (Deb) and Gary (Kellie); and his son in law Audrey Gavin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 W. National Ave. and again from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, April 16, at St. Mary’s Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m.

Rogahn was a coach with the Special Olympics, a flag football referee with the town of Vernon Recreation Department, a member of the Big Bend Vernon Lions Club, “Stache” with the Milwaukee Cream Citys Baseball Club, an umpire with the Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom League and a superfan to the Pewaukee Pirates fourth- and sixth-grade girls basketball teams. His 36-plus years of service and never ending one-liners at Poblocki will be remembered by countless colleagues, both past and present.

