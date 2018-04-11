BUILDING BLOCKS: Saint John’s on the Lake

Project name: Saint John’s On The Lake

Size of the project: 422,0000 square feet, 22 stories

Location: 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee

Cost: $124 million

Start date: April 2018

Completion date: Early 2020

Architect: Blitch Knevel Architects, New Orleans; Eppstein Uhen Architects, Milwaukee

General Contractor: VJS Construction Services, Pewaukee

Significance to the region: This senior-living tower replaces a 3-story building that opened in 1979. The new structure’s first floor will have commons and amenities space, and the second through fourth floors will have expanded spaces for the current 50 skilled-care suites and 24 assisted-living suites. The fifth floor will add 16 assisted-living apartments providing daily living and nursing support. The Tower’s upper floors will have 79 apartments for older adults living independently.

“This project will allow us to further realize our mission to ‘enrich the lives of older adults,” said Renee Anderson, president of Saint John’s On The Lake.