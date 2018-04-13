Business digest for April 9-13

Calvin Collins joins H.J. Martin and Son as an accountant

Calvin Collins, a financial-operations professional, has joined Green Bay’s H.J. Martin and Son as an accountant within the company’s headquarters. He will be responsible for cash-management entry, vehicle-record maintenance, report writing and projects to boost productivity.

Collins previously spent two years as an accounts-payable representative at Schneider, a national logistics firm. His responsibilities there included invoice processing and auditing of expense reports. He also helped with the integration of a robotic process automation software into a department process.

Collins holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in accounting and business administration with a finance emphasis. He has also served as a volunteer assistant football coach at Shawano Community Middle School since 2015.

Strang opens Waukesha office

Strang, a Wisconsin architecture, engineering and design firm, has opened an office in Waukesha at W238 N1610 Busse Rd. to serve Milwaukee-area clients. The firm continues to operate its Madison headquarters, where it has been since 1935.

Keller building Oldenburg Metal Tech expansion

Keller, a Kaukauna-based planning, architecture, design and general-contracting firm, will build a large building addition for Oldenburg Metal Tech under the direction of Dave Uttech, a project manager at Keller Project, and Steve Klessig, vice president of architecture and engineering.

The project is at 775 Progress Drive in Saukville. Construction on it will begin in May and is expected to be completed in September.

Keller is employee owned and has offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Wausau and the Fox Cities. The company specializes in new construction, remodel, retrofit and roofing projects.

Werner Electric Supply hires Kodi Wilson

Werner Electric Supply recently hired Kodi Wilson as a product specialist for process controls at its headquarters in Appleton.

In his new position, Wilson will help drive the growth of process solutions and aid in the roll out and configuration of Werner Electric’s new process trainer. He will also help with the selection, procurement and delivery of instrumentation and control valves for process customers. He previously worked as a quality engineer at Plexus and as a test and development engineer for Boeing.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautic and astronautic engineering from the University of Washington.

Jeffrey Zutz takes over as Flad Architects CEO

Flad Architects, an architecture, interior design, planning, and structural engineering firm with nine offices in the United States, has announced a leadership transition. Jeffrey C. Zutz, who has served as managing principal for the past 12 years, has been named president and chief executive officer, succeeding William Bula, who remains with the firm in a principal advisory position.

Zutz joined Flad in 1989 and has an extensive background in all aspects of architectural practice. Recent clients with whom he was worked include Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Sentry Insurance and Idaho National Laboratories. As Flad’s managing principal, Zutz helped develop and lead teams of planners, architects, interior designers, and consultants to meet demanding project criteria and schedules. In his new role, he will lead the firm’s strategic initiative to expand its global brand.