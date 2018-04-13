Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Daily Reporter staff wins awards from newspaper association

Daily Reporter staff wins awards from newspaper association

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 13, 2018 8:00 pm

Daily Reporter staff photographer Kevin Harnack won a first-place award from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for this photo.

Daily Reporter staff photographer Kevin Harnack won a first-place award from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for this photo.

wnalogo

The Daily Reporter has won five awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

The media company earned two first-place awards, one second-place award and a pair of third-place awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest Awards on Friday during an event at the Sheraton Madison Hotel.

The Daily Reporter photographer Kevin Harnack won first- and third-place awards, and New Media Specialist Rick Benedict earned a first-place award for his digital project on Foxconn.

Managing Editor Dan Shaw won a second-place award for his business coverage and Staff Writer Erika Strebel earned a third-place award for her feature writing.

“These awards are recognition of the continued excellent work the staff at The Daily Reporter produces,” Associate Publisher/Editor Joe Yovino said. “I’m proud to be associated with such a talented group. Kevin, Dan, Rick and Erika are extraordinary employees and these awards are the culmination of their tireless work.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo