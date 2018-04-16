Madison’s Capital City Trail to get $1M overhaul

An overhaul is scheduled to begin this summer on the bustling Capital City Trail in Madison, giving the trail its first big set of improvements since it was built in 2000.

Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan will begin resurfacing part of the trail after July Fourth this year, and will finish its complete overhaul of the 17-mile trail in 2020, Dane County announced on Friday.

More than 125,000 people use the Captial City Trail each year.

Dane county will provide most of the money needed for the $948,200 project. About a third of the money will meanwhile come from two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grants: A DNR recreational trails grant, which will chip in $45,000, and a stewardship grant, which will contribute $244,465.

The plans call for replacing culverts along the trail, restoring its base layer and resurfacing it from Nob Hill Road to Glacier Valley Road, a stretch running about 6.5 miles.

That work is expected to take about six weeks. Dane County will announce detours for the trail once a construction schedule is put in place in June, according to a news release.

“Dane County has a vibrant culture of biking and we have some of the best bike trails in the country,” said Dane county Executive Parisi. “We will continue to invest in our quality of life our lakes our parks our trails.”