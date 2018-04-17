Foxconn session coming to Milwaukee

Construction-related companies in the Milwaukee area that want to learn more about becoming a vendor, subcontractor, supplier or professional service provider during the construction phase of the Foxconn project are invited to attend an informational session Thursday, April 19, in downtown Milwaukee.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., The Milwaukee 7 and M+W|Gilbane, the professional construction manager on the project, the meeting will take place at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. Registration begins at 3 p.m. and the informational session will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The meeting is designed to assist construction-related companies in understanding the nature of the project and the procurement process for work related to construction of Foxconn’s $10 billion manufacturing campus in Racine County.

For more information, and to register, visit wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

The Daily Reporter is also hosting a Foxconn information session on April 26 in Racine. For more information, visit our events page.