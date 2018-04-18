Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation and addition work to University of Minnesota’s Pioneer Hall

BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation and addition work to University of Minnesota’s Pioneer Hall

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 18, 2018 1:29 pm

Pioneer Hall was built from 1928 to 1932 and is one of the oldest residence and dining halls on the University of Minnesota campus.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo