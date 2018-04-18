Quantcast
Demolition work begins on General Motors plant

By: Associated Press April 18, 2018 1:15 pm

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Construction crews are beginning demolition work at the former General Motors plant in southern Wisconsin.

Janesville officials tell Wisconsin Public Radio that workers finished asbestos abatement and waste removal in the main assembly building last week. Crews will next work on demolishing the exterior walls.

The 4.8-million-square-foot facility once employed thousands of autoworkers. The plant closed its operations in 2008.

St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. bought the property last year for redevelopment. The company is still drawing up a site plan.

Janesville officials say the public will be able to comment on the land’s future use.

Gale Price is the economic development director of Janesville. She said the area will most likely be used by a heavier manufacturer because of its connections to multiple rails.

The plant’s assets will be auctioned next week.

 

