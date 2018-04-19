Wisconsin unemployment remains at record-low 2.9 percent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at a record-low 2.9 percent for a second month.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported on Thursday that the rate for March remains unchanged from the rate for February, which was 2.9 percent. That was its lowest since July 1999.

The report shows the state added 8,900 private-sector jobs between February and March. There were nearly 3 million people working in the state in March.

Gov. Scott Walker has been touting the state’s record-low unemployment rate as a sign that his policies enacted over the past seven-plus years are working.

Walker faces re-election in November. Democrats argue Walker can’t take credit for the low unemployment rate that has trended with a national economic rebound since the end of the Great Recession.