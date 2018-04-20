Quantcast
American Girl closing Wilmot operations

By: Associated Press April 20, 2018 10:58 am

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — American Girl is closing its call center and distribution operations in Wilmot, affecting 185 regular and seasonal employees.

The distribution center is scheduled to close on June 29 and the call center in the first quarter of 2019. The Middleton-based company says the decision to consolidate operations is part of its work to cut costs and increase efficiency.

Distribution work will move to American Girl’s DeForest and Middleton operations. The call-center operations will move to Middleton after the Christmas holiday season.

