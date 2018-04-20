Business digest for the week of April 20

Westenberger promoted at H.J. Martin and Son

Matt Westenberger, a veteran employee who joined H.J. Martin and Son shortly after graduating from high school, has been promoted to the position of residential measurer at the Green Bay company.

In his new role, he will collect and analyze measurement information on site to ensure an accurate estimate is provided to clients by the company’s sales team.

Westenberger joined H.J. Martin and Son in 1996 as an apprentice residential-flooring installer, and rose to the position of crew leader in 2007. He is certified in all residential flooring products carried by H.J. Martin.

Plunkett Raysich announces new senior partners

The architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects has promoted four people to senior partner. They are: Scott Kramer, Gregg Golden, Michael Sobczak, and Steven Kieckhafer.

Kramer joined PRA in 1986 and was named a partner in 2003. Golden joined the firm in 1997 and was named partner in 2011. Michael Sobczak was named partner in 2004 after joining the firm in 1983. And Kieckhafer joined in 2003 and was named partner in 2011.

Hoffman awarded corporate citizen leadership award

Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has been awarded the Large Employer Corporate Citizen Leadership Award from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The award is one of the Chamber’s 2018 Business Awards and recognizes organizations that value giving and community involvement and that have made significant differences in the health and well-being of people living in the Fox Cities.

M-WERC announces new members

The Midwest Energy Research Consortium recently announced three new members of the organization. The group preforms energy-related seed research.

The new members are:

Clarke Energy

Schneider Electric

Faith Technologies

WWBIC Expanding, opening new business center in Northeast Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will open another office in northeast Wisconsin using money from the Small Business Administration’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership.

Associated Bank, a WWBIC supporter and investor, will be provide in-kind office space at their existing branch in Appleton.

WWBIC-supported businesses in the region include: Tamara’s The Cake Guru, of Appleton and Oshkosh; Town Hall Bakery, of Jacksonport; Foxglove Farms, of Hortonville; The River Coffee & Cream, of Wrightstown and Aardvark Wine Lounge, of Green Bay.