Liquidation sales beginning at Bon-Ton stores

By: Associated Press April 20, 2018 9:24 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Liquidation sales are beginning at Bon-Ton department stores.

The going-out-of-business sales begin Friday at Boston Store, Younkers, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and other Bon-Ton stores. The sales are expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

Just two days ago a judge signed off on the auction which gave a group of liquidators and creditors the bankrupt Bon-Ton for nearly $800 million. The liquidation involves 212 stores and furniture galleries. The closure of Bon-Ton stores affects about 20,000 employees nationally.

Court documents say all stores are to be closed no later than Aug. 31.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

