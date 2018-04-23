Minnesota judge to rule on Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 project (UPDATE)

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An administrative-law judge is up against a deadline on Monday for recommending whether Minnesota regulators should approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude-oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The proposal has drawn strong opposition because the line would carry Canadian tar-sands crude from Alberta across environmentally delicate areas in the Mississippi River headwaters region, where American Indians harvest wild rice and hold treaty rights.

Administrative Law Judge Ann O’Reilly’s report on whether the line is needed and whether it should follow the company’s preferred route or some alternative is expected to guide the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission when it makes its final decision in June.

O’Reilly’s recommendations won’t be binding on the commission, but they’re the product of an extensive public-hearing and comment period and many filings, so they’ll be hard for the commissioners to disregard. Commission Chair Nancy Lange acknowledged at a hearing last month that that whatever the commission decides, the dispute is likely to end up in court.

If the project is approved, some opponents have threatened a repeat of the protests in North Dakota near the Standing Rock reservation that delayed work for months on the Dakota Access pipeline, in which Enbridge owns a stake. Similar concerns over the role of tar sands oil in climate change, and indigenous rights, have fueled opposition to Kinder Morgan’s proposal to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to an export terminal in British Columbia.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says the Line 3 project is necessary to ensure crude can be delivered reliably to Midwestern refineries.

The company says the existing line, which was built in the 1960s, is subject to corrosion and cracking and can run at only half its original capacity because it needs maintenance. The Jobs for Minnesotans coalition of business, labor and community leaders support the project, saying it will create 8,600 well-paying jobs with a total economic benefit to the state of $2 billion.

Line 3 carries crude oil 1,097 miles from Hardisty, Alberta, through North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge says the replacement would restore the pipelin’s original capacity of 760,000 barrels a day. Enbridge wants to replace the 282-mile stretch in Minnesota with a 337-mile pipeline following a partially different route. Enbridge estimates the overall cost at $7.5 billion, including $2.6 billion for the Minnesota segment.

Enbridge has already begun work in Canada and Wisconsin. Construction sites near Superior have been the scene of protests and several arrests.