Construction hiring event taking place at State Fair Park on May 3

State officials are organizing a construction resource fair for May 3 at State Fair Park to help recruit workers for the $10 billion factory Foxconn is building in Racine County and other projects.

The Wisconsin Valley Construction Resource Fair will be held as part of the 2018 Milwaukee Career Expo, an event that will bring together more than 100 employers who are looking to fill open jobs. Businesses already planning to attend include Briggs & Stratton, FedEx Ground, Froedtert Health, Go Riteway Transportation Group, Kohl’s Corporation, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Michels Corporation, Spectrum Communications and Wolf Paving.

The part of the expo consisting of the construction resource fair will give participants an opportunity to learn about careers in construction. State officials held a similar event in Racine in March, bringing in about 250 people.

The event scheduled for May 3 will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be set aside for U.S. military veterans who are seeking employment.

Although there is no charge for the event, anyone interested in attending must have a ticket to get in. More information can be found at wisconsincareerexpo.com.