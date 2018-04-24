Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Pence to join Walker, Foxconn executive at forum

Pence to join Walker, Foxconn executive at forum

By: Associated Press April 24, 2018 4:20 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to join an executive from Foxconn Technology Group, Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman at a public forum in Milwaukee to talk about the Republican tax overhaul.

The event on Wednesday, sponsored by a group created to promote President Donald Trump’s policies, was also to include Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, a business advocacy group.

Following the forum, Pence is to be the main attraction at an evening fundraiser for Walker.

Pence has been traveling the country for similar events to promote the tax changes. The Milwaukee event is organized by America First Policies and the forum will be overseen by Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the group and former campaign manager for Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo