AG wants every school to get some safety grant dollars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to give a share of new safety grants to every school that applies.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill last month creating $100 million in grants for school security. The state Department of Justice began taking applications on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at a news conference held on Wednesday at St. Dennis School in Madison to announce the application window had opened, Schimel said that if every school in Wisconsin got a grant, the average award would come to $32,000.

He said the agency’s goal is to give at least some money to every school that applies. He said schools that need basic security upgrades such as door locks will be given priority.

Schimel said the DOJ received its first application on Tuesday night. He didn’t know which school applied.