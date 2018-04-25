BUILDING BLOCKS: New Verona Area School District high school

Project name: Verona Area School District high school

Site: Where Verona Road (U.S. Highway 18/151) meets West Verona Avenue

Cost: Voters approved a $183 million referendum for this project in 2017

Size: 600,000 square feet

Project started: in April 2018

Estimated completion year: 2020

Owner: Verona Area School District

General Contractor: J.H. Findorff & Son, Madison

Architect: Eppstein Uhen Architects, Milwaukee

Significance to the region: The Verona school district’s current high school is now overcrowded and school officials expect the district to teaching an additional 1,600 by 2030. The new high school, to be built on an 106 acre lot, will be able to accommodate up to 2,200 when it opens and can be expanded to hold as many as 2,500.

The referendum approved for the project last year will also provide money for classroom renovations within two existing buildings, maintenance projects throughout the district and a swimming pool and outdoor athletic fields.