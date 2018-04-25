Dubuque lock and dam closed for repairs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Commercial traffic along the Mississippi River will be blocked in Dubuque while workers make temporary repairs to cracks in part of a lock and dam.

The Telegraph Herald reports that officials discovered the damage to Dubuque’s Lock and Dam No. 11 on Tuesday morning.

Aaron Dunlop is the operations manager for the Mississippi River Project, which is being undertaken with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He says a routine inspection uncovered cracks at a mitre gate connection point, which is a mechanism that controls the lock’s water level. He says the repairs will most likely take a few days.

The closing comes less than two weeks after navigation on the river fully opened for the season.

Corps figures say nearly 6,000 vessels passed through the lock and dam in 2016.