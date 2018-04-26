Quantcast
Foxconn official promises news soon at Pence Wisconsin forum

By: Associated Press April 26, 2018 8:16 am

Vice President Mike Pence came to Milwaukee on Wednesday to bolster public support for the Republican tax overhaul and raise campaign cash for Gov. Scott Walker. He spoke at an event sponsored by America First Policies, a pro-Donald Trump group. (Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An appearance by Vice President Mike Pence in Milwaukee to tout federal tax cuts netted a standing ovation for one guest — a top Foxconn executive.

Louis Woo, an executive at Foxconn Technology Group, praised the Republican tax overhaul at the forum Wednesday and promised news soon on the company’s plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Woo told the crowd that in the next few days, they will hear “the actual news that the construction in Racine County will begin.”

Woo also praised Republican Gov. Scott Walker for putting together the deal to bring the Taiwan-based manufacturer to Wisconsin.

He said, “There’s only one reason why we’re here: Governor Walker.”

