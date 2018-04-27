Business digest for the week of April 27

Gentz Electric changes hands

Jerry Gentz, owner of Monroe-based Gentz Electric since 1986, will transfer the company to Robert Dittmer, David Dittmer, Terry Beutel and Timothy Gerber, on May 1. The business will still operate as Gentz electric, and Jerry Gentz has been retained as a consultant.

Gentz Electric has done electrical work for major businesses throughout Wisconsin, including wiring the first Walmart store in Wisconsin, in Monroe.

Spancrete adds to Wisconsin sales team

Dana Gustafson of Eau Claire, has joined Spancrete’s business-development team in Wisconsin. He will be responsible for helping increase the sales of precast and prestressed products throughout southeast Wisconsin, working from the company’s corporate headquarters in Waukesha.

With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing sales, Gustafson will engage customers using various steps of the building process – from design to completion.

“From Dana’s ability to deliver projects on budget and on time, to his intimate knowledge of the design process and precast building solutions, we look forward to having his expertise on our team,” said Jeff Winters, vice president of business development and preconstruction at Spancrete.

In Wisconsin, Spancrete works throughout the state and into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Beyond its manufacturing plant in Valders, it has sales offices in Waukesha and Green Bay.

Howard named to education post at automation group

Werner Electric Supply’s product manager of process controls, Rodney Howard, was recently named the Education Chair of the Fox River Valley Chapter of the International Society of Automation.

In this role, Howard will be responsible for:

Developing topics for monthly meetings, conferences, and training courses

Alerting members to process control or instrumentation information

Building and maintaining understanding and cooperation with student groups and other organizations working on technical education

“The thought of sharing the technical lessons and experiences I’ve gained to the next generation has always been a driver for me,” Howard said. “Many took the time to share the complex control strategies with me, and demystify the challenging aspects of process control engineering principles. It is now my turn to give back in the same generous fashion.”

Hegeman joins District 1 Wisconsin Retail Lumber Association Board of Directors

Chris Hegeman, of Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, recently accepted a nomination for the position of director of District 1 on the Wisconsin Retail Lumber Association Board of Directors. Hegeman will be taking the position currently held by Mike Dunn, of Dunn Lumber & Hardware, in Lake Geneva, since Dunn’s term expires at the end of April.

Northwestern Lumber Association is a nonprofit group that advocates for the lumber and building-material industries. NLA provides government-affairs and advocacy services, professional-development programs and business services and solutions.