Officials say 13 people injured in refinery fire

By: Associated Press April 27, 2018 1:18 pm

This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were injured in the explosion. (KSTP-TV via AP)

An aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion on Thursday at the plant in Superior, Wis. (KSTP-TV via AP)

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Officials now say at least 13 people were injured in an oil refinery explosion in the city of Superior.

Husky Energy refinery manager Kollin Schade said at a news conference Friday that six injured workers were taken to hospitals and seven others were treated at the scene of the Thursday fire.

He says an employee and a contractor were hospitalized overnight but are expected to be released Friday.

Essentia Health says its hospitals and care facilities in the area cared for 16 patients as a result of the incident. A man who suffered a blast injury was upgraded to good condition. Some others were treated and released for minor, evacuation-related injuries.

The evacuation order was lifted at 6 a.m. Friday in Superior, a city of about 27,000 residents.

