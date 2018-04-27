Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin regulators order utilities to refund $130M

Wisconsin regulators order utilities to refund $130M

By: Associated Press April 27, 2018 12:08 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have ordered Wisconsin utilities to spread $130 million in credits among their customers because of savings stemming from the federal tax overhaul last year.

The changes reduced the federal corporate-tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Utilities set their current rates by taking into account the previous, 35 percent rate.

The state Public Service Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to order investor-owned utilities in Wisconsin to give their customers $130 million worth of credit.

A spokesman for the commission said the utilities will issue the credits in July. He said the panel is still calculating how large a credit the average individual customer should expect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo