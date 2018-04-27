Wisconsin regulators order utilities to refund $130M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have ordered Wisconsin utilities to spread $130 million in credits among their customers because of savings stemming from the federal tax overhaul last year.

The changes reduced the federal corporate-tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Utilities set their current rates by taking into account the previous, 35 percent rate.

The state Public Service Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to order investor-owned utilities in Wisconsin to give their customers $130 million worth of credit.

A spokesman for the commission said the utilities will issue the credits in July. He said the panel is still calculating how large a credit the average individual customer should expect.