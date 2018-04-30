Construction robots weld, bolt, lift to beat worker shortage

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Robots that can weld, lift and bolt are being developed to help combat labor shortages at Japanese construction sites although safety and regulatory considerations will limit their use to night shifts when no workers are nearby.

The Japanese construction company Shimizu Corp. showed off several of its robots on Monday, including one, already in use at construction sites, that picked up boards stacked in a pile and took them into an elevator.

The Robo-Welder and Robo-Buddy, with twisting and turning mechanical arms, will be deployed at construction sites later this year, the company said.

Japan’s construction sector is booming but contractors are struggling to fill open positions—a situation seen in many other parts of the world, including the U.S.

The robots demonstrated at a Shimizu test facility in Tokyo can reduce the number of workers needed for each of the tasks they carried out, leaving a need for only about a third or a fourth of what’s required today.

But construction work is so varied, delicate and complex that the robots are able to undertake only about 1 percent of all tasks, according to Masahiro Indo, Shimizu’s managing executive officer, who oversees construction technology.

Any attempt to raise that to even 10 percent is likely to be both difficult and costly, he said.

Robotics are common in manufacturing sites, such as auto plants, but those machines are stationery and carrying out the same tasks over and over, often in sterile and enclosed environments.

Robots used in construction sites have to move around. Although much of what they may do is repetitive, they still have to respond to uneven floors and zigzagging routes.

Shimizu says it is developing more advanced devices with Kuka Robotics of Germany. If these prove successful, they could help reduce safety risks and long hours for construction workers.

Shimizu showed that, in a typical task, a worker must use one arm — and his helmeted head — to hold up a board and hold bolts in his mouth while using his other arm to bolt a board in place using a hand-held machine.

Robo-Buddy made that look easy. It used suction cups to pick up a board and sensors to place it exactly where it belonged as a mechanical arm swerved around and bolted the board in, moving from spot to spot.

Using robots makes sense in urban settings, where buildings stand tall and the same sorts of work tend to be repeated on every floor of a building.

In Japan, where the birth rate has been declining for years, the workforce has also begun to shrink. Many construction workers are older, and contractors are having a hard time attracting young people, Indo said.

There were about 3.4 million construction workers in Japan in 2014. That’s expected to shrink to 2.2 million by 2025, according to Shimizu Corp.

In recent years, much of the work done in robotics has been build devices for use in entertainment or as companions. Japanese officials, though, have made developing robots for other uses a national priority.

Toyota also is working on robots that might be used for construction, such as the human-looking T-HR3 and a scooting human-support robot.

In the U.S., Construction Robotics has developed a bricklaying robot.

Shimizu, which is involved in a number of projects overseas, said it was looking into exporting robotics technology but no decision along those lines has been made yet.