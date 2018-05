More than 50 people turn out for the Workers Memorial Day Ceremony the Milwaukee Area Labor Council held on Saturday, at Zeidler Union Square Park in Milwaukee. The event is intended to honor workers who lost their lives on the job and encourage employers to make workplaces safer.The AFL-CIO organized similar ceremonies in La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau, Madison and Rhinelander. (Staff photos by Kevin Harnack)

Tom Coyne, president of the Waukesha Labor Council and of the Painters & Allied Trades District Council No. 7, Painters and Drywall LU 781, wears two black ribbons in honor of workers killed while doing their jobs. Participants in the Workers Memorial Day Ceremony bow heads during a moment of silence. Kevin Wood, of the American Federation of Musicians Local 8, performs “Taps” at the end of Saturday’s ceremony. Overlays Previous Next Previous Next