Home / Commercial Construction / Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before corn-mill explosion

Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before corn-mill explosion

By: Associated Press April 30, 2018 12:01 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal safety inspectors say an air filter blew off a corn-grinding device shortly before an explosion demolished a southern Wisconsin corn mill last summer.

Officials at the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board held a news conference on Monday to discuss preliminary findings from their investigation into the deadly blast at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria on May 31. Five workers were killed and 14 were injured.

CSB investigators spoke with 10 of 14 supervisors at the plant. A superintendent told them that he saw the filter blow off the grinder.

Flames shot out of the intake line. He fled moments before the plant exploded.

CSB Investigator Mary Beth Mulcahy says the board’s investigation is continuing and it may be six months before it issues any conclusions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

