Wisconsin group to march against immigration program

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee immigration rights group is holding a march to oppose a partnership the county sheriff’s department has formed with federal authorities to enforce immigration law.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Voces de la Frontera is holding a “Day Without Latinos” rally on Tuesday. The immigration-rights group is asking Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson to stop his department’s partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

The county will participate in a jail-model program that lets deputized officers give immigration detainers to inmates who could be subject to removal. Two corrections employees will attend ICE training in June. Severson says there’s no date set for when the program will start.

Anselmo Villarreal is the president of La Casa de Esperanza, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping the Hispanic community. He’s worried that, under the program, small incidents could lead to deportations.