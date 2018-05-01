Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Crews finish sealing damaged Great Lakes electric cables

Crews finish sealing damaged Great Lakes electric cables

By: Associated Press May 1, 2018 8:20 am

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Officials say crews have finished capping and sealing two electric cables that were most likely severed by a boat anchor in the waterway connecting Lake Huron with Lake Michigan.

A team of investigators led by the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday the cables owned by American Transmission Co. were returned to the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

The company is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality on a plan to remove them.

Officials said they’re still investigating what caused the damage, although the state attorney general says a tugboat anchor was dragged across them on April 1.

About 600 gallons of mineral-oil insulation fluid leaked from the cables, while roughly 625 gallons were recovered.

Also damaged were two oil pipelines and another company’s out-of-service electric cables.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo