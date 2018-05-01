Walker first TV ad of re-election campaign boasts of training programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s first television ad of his re-election campaign draws attention to his efforts to bolster the state’s working-training programs.

Walker released the 30-second spot on Tuesday. His campaign says it is running statewide but won’t say how much it’s spending on the spot.

The ad comes six months before the election but is two months later than when Walker first advertised during his re-election campaign in 2014. That year his Democratic opponent had already been picked. This year, more than a dozen Democrats are still in the running. The primary is Aug. 14.

Walker’s ad features a firefighter from Hartland who says Walker is “helping people like me get the training we need.”

Walker’s campaign says it’s the first in what will be a series of ads touting his record.