Industry employment up in nine Wis. metros

Construction employment was up year-over-year in nine of Wisconsin’s 12 metropolitan areas in March, unchanged in three and down in none, according to seasonally adjusted numbers reported by the Associated General Contractors of America on Wednesday.

The AGC found that construction employment had risen from March 2017 to March this year in the Appleton, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville-Beloit, Madison, Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Oshkosh-Neenah, Sheboygan and Wausau areas. Employment was unchanged in the Fond du Lac, La Crosse-Onalaska and Racine areas.

The biggest gains were seen in the Milwaukee- Waukesha-West Allis area, which added 500 jobs, and the Madison area, which added 700 jobs.

Throughout the United States, construction employment increased in 245 metropolitan areas, declined in 67 and held steady in 46. AGC officials said the biggest threats to continued hiring are declines in government spending on public projects and the new tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed on imports of aluminum and steel from certain countries. Many construction companies, the AGC noted, have already seen increases in the price of steel supplies.

“The biggest threats to future construction growth are man-made: trade wars and funding shortfalls,” Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer, said in an official statement. “Fortunately, Washington officials can help ensure future economic growth by avoiding a trade war and enacting long-term infrastructure funding.”