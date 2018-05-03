Quantcast
Daily Reporter hosts second Foxconn roundtable (VIDEO)

By: Rick Benedict May 3, 2018 12:14 pm

The Daily Reporter on April 26 hosted its second roundtable discussion with construction, business and community leaders from across the state.

With 200 people in attendance, Chris Gulbrandson, business manager from IBEW Local 430 (Racine); Laurie Meyer, a Labor and Employment practice group attorney with Davis & Kuelthau; and Scott Jansen, chief operating officer/executive vice president of Employ Milwaukee discussed how the Foxconn project will affect the local construction workforce, how to get workers on the project and how to overcome the current labor shortage to complete the massive project.

