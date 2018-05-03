Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / For Gardner, employment law is labor of love

For Gardner, employment law is labor of love

By: Chris Thompson May 3, 2018 1:20 pm

John Gardner, a partner at DeWitt, Ross & Stevens in Madison, rarely has a dull day.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo