State gives preliminary OK for $5.5 a year for renewable projects

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has given a preliminary approval to a proposal that would have more than $20 million from a state energy-efficiency program go to renewable-energy projects.

The proposal would put $5.5 million toward renewable energy a year from 2019 to 2022. The money would come from the state’s Focus on Energy program, whose annual budgets run to about $100 million.

“Based on recent experience, this level of funding should incentivize approximately 2000 homes and perhaps 600 or more businesses and nonprofits as they pursue renewable energy projects throughout the next four years,” said Tyler Huebner, executive director of Renew Wisconsin, a renewable-energy advocacy organization.

Besides putting $5.5 a year toward renewable-energy projects, the proposal would allow grants to be awarded to projects falling into four categories: residential, small business, mid-sized business, and large business. Grants for residential and small-business project will be awarded using a first-come, first-served system. Mid-sized and large business will have to respond to requests for proposals.

Officials will also look into opportunities to spend $5 million worth of unspent money on projects in rural areas.