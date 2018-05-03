Up-and-down day for Minn. transportation projects

By BRIAN JOHNSON

BridgeTower Media Newswires

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A day after the Minnesota House passed a bill that would provide more than $350 million for transportation projects, the Transportation Finance Committee chairman who backed the bill wasn’t in a mood to celebrate.

State Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said the House omnibus bill includes $101 million in supplemental funding for roads and bridges. That’s needed because the “target” for roads and bridges was reduced by that amount near the end of the 2017 session. Another $250 million was approved for trunk-highway bonding.

But Torkelson said on Wednesday he’s “in shock” by what he sees as a lack of geographic balance among the four Corridors of Commerce projects that were announced separately on Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Legislators in Greater Minnesota have complained that the state’s transportation spending is slanted toward metro-area projects.

MnDOT awarded $417 million in total for projects on: Highway 169 in Elk River ($157 million); Interstate 494 between France Avenue and Highway 77 in Bloomington and Richfield ($134 million); Interstate 494 from Bush Lake Road to Interstate 35W in Bloomington ($70 million), and Highway 94 between St. Michael and Albertville ($56 million).

“I’m flabbergasted that they would pick four projects that are within such a small geographic area, when the whole idea behind Corridors of Commerce was to get regional balance,” Torkelson said in an interview on Wednesday.

The Corridors of Commerce program is intended to improve the transportation system in a way that supports Minnesota’s economy, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT said in a press release the selections were made using recommendations from the public and local units of government, and a scoring system that takes into account the project’s return on investment, likely economic effects, safety, regional connections and other considerations.

“It is important to note that we followed direction set by the Minnesota Legislature regarding the solicitation, scoring criteria, and geographic distribution of funding,” Charlie Zelle, MnDOT commissioner, said in a statement.

Although MnDOT defines the Elk River and Albertville projects as part of “Greater Minnesota,” Torkelson said all four are within 40 miles of downtown Minneapolis.

Kevin Gutknecht, MnDOT communications director, said in an email that although the department realizes many “meritorious projects” go without money being set aside for them, there’s a “transportation funding crisis” that limits what can done.

“We have very little ability in our regular program to do work beyond maintaining what is already in place,” Gutknecht said, adding that Gov. Mark Dayton’s transportation proposal “would have taken care of many needs across the state.”

The kerfuffle over the Corridors of Commerce awards was part of an eventful day for transportation in Minnesota.

As part of the state’s supplemental funding for roads and bridges, the House bill offers $25.2 million for county state-aid highway projects, $11.1 million for highway operations and maintenance, $10 million for Corridors of Commerce projects, $7 million for the Small Cities Assistance Program, and $6.6 million for municipal state-aid road projects.

In addition, the bill includes money for the Freight Rail Economic Development program ($5 million), a new approach system for the Rochester International Airport ($2 million), and $9 million worth of repairs to the state’s Minnesota Licensing and Registration System.

MNLARS is carrying out a project to replace 30-year-old technology used in vehicle registrations and ownership transactions. It has come under scrutiny because of delays and inaccuracies in processing transactions.

Separately, the House bill offers $250 million worth of trunk-highway bonding. That includes $145 million for Corridors of Commerce, $75 million for highway-rail grade separation projects, and $30 million for MnDOT facilities.

Legislators also have to figure out how to reconcile the House bill with its counterpart in the Senate. That will be hashed out in a conference committee.

One big difference: The Senate bill offers only $12 million for supplemental spending on roads and bridges, Torkelson said.

As for the $250 million in trunk-highway bonds, Torkelson said the state has a bonding capacity of up to $350 million for that purpose. The House bill puts more resources into transportation without “maxing out” the capacity, he said.

But Torkelson said MnDOT’s Corridors of Commerce announcement has “thrown a wrench in the works” and that it “may have an impact on our work as we move through the conference committee.”

“We are trying to figure out what our options might be to deal with that,” he said.

Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Transportation Alliance of Minnesota, said she’s happy to see more money for Corridors of Commerce in the House bill. But the House and the Senate will “have to figure out how to get on the same page,” she added.

Donahoe also touted a proposed constitutional amendment that would take all sales tax revenue raised from transactions involving auto parts and car repairs and put it toward roads, bridges and highways. About 60 percent of that revenue source now goes to transportation. The rest goes to the general fund.

Supporters of the amendment estimate it would generate $250 million a year for transportation. Donahoe said it would put more money into the Corridors of Commerce program, thus improving the prospects for outstate projects.

House and Senate versions of the bill are up for hearings in the tax committees of those chambers. If the bills pass out of those committees, they would go to the floor, she said.

“There is a fair amount of support for letting the voters decide on this,” Donahoe said. “Everyone knows that roads and bridges are woefully underfunded.”

Road work ahead A freeway conversion in Elk River, an expansion of Interstate 94 in the St. Michael area, and a new interchange in the Twin Cities area are among the projects that will receive a total of more than $400 million from Minnesota’s Corridors of Commerce program. The program, established in 2013 by Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature, benefits transportation projects that “contribute to a growing economy by supporting commerce,” according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MnDOT announced awards for these projects: The conversion of Highway 169 in Elk River to a freeway. Crews will build interchanges at Main Street and School Street, 193rd Avenue, and a partial interchange at 197th Avenue. Earliest contract date: 2022. Award: $157 million.

The addition of MnPASS toll lanes on Interstate 494 between France Avenue and Highway 77 (eastbound) and between Highway 77 and Interstate 35W (westbound). The site covers Bloomington and Richfield. Earliest contract date: 2020. Award: $56 million.

Phase one construction of a “turbine” interchange on Interstate 494 between Bush Lake Road and Interstate 35W in Bloomington. The project is intended to improve capacity and reduce crashes. Earliest contract date: 2021. Award: $70 million.

An expansion of Interstate 94 between Highway 241 in St. Michael and County Road 19 in Albertville. Crews will add a third lane in each direction and make interchange improvements at Highway 241 and at County Roads 37 and 19 in Albertville. Earliest contract date: 2020. Award: $56 million.